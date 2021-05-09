For Mother's Day, here are some classic moments between athletes and their mothers

On May 6, 2014, Kevin Durant gives an emotional speech after being awarded the MVP and thanks Caron Butler and his mother. (1:35)

You gotta give it up for the moms of the world, especially on Mother's Day. Who else was there for you right at the beginning, right?

For many athletes, showing appreciation to their mothers is as important as anything else in their lives -- take Kevin Durant's "real MVP" speech to his mother, or DeAndre Hopkins giving his blind mother the ball after every touchdown, just as an example.

It's a relationship that has persisted through years of sacrifice and love, and the end result has been rewarding for all involved. Plenty of athletes gave a shoutout to their mothers on Mother's Day, and we've got some classic mom tributes, as well as tributes to athletes who are themselves mothers.

play 0:20 Serena shares precious moment with daughter after win After defeating Sloane Stephens at the US Open, Serena Williams happily waves back to her daughter, Olympia, in the stands, who recognizes her mother on the court.

New Colts pass rusher Kwity Paye telling his mother that she's done working and will be retiring is an amazing moment 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Bti1MHWBmn — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 30, 2021

play 0:34 KD's mom celebrates after he makes first shot Kevin Durant comes off a screen to make his first shot back from injury as his mom stands up celebrating courtside.

An incredibly touching and emotional moment as @JalenRose pays tribute to his late mother on NBA Countdown ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cL7d0I2UkX — ESPN (@espn) May 9, 2021

Mom! I Love You so much!



Thank you for always guiding me. Loving me. Caring for me. Challenging me. Most importantly... Praying for me!



We all love you so much! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MOM! ❤️❤️❤️#mothersday pic.twitter.com/KslXdMhVur — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 9, 2021

Happy Mother's Day to my most beautiful mommas!! 🥰♥️ pic.twitter.com/bBXNnLnZRW — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) May 9, 2021

#HappyMothersDay to our moms - Dee, Penny, Annie, Sky, Bria, Sandy, Julie - and all of the incredible moms out there! 💜🧡 pic.twitter.com/UoaM7DhDxz — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) May 9, 2021

Life doesn't come with a manual. It comes with a mother. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 9, 2021

Happy Mother's Day to my mothers and to all the mothers. — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) May 9, 2021

Jamie Morant 🖤 love you momma pic.twitter.com/twPDhJgapR — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) May 9, 2021

A very special shoutout to all the moms!



We love you, today's your day 💐❤️ pic.twitter.com/bllb5JcvCv — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) May 9, 2021

A Modern Mother's Day Story with Sami and Kate.



( @SamBam32 ) pic.twitter.com/kKIynEAF57 — New York Liberty (@nyliberty) May 9, 2021

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! No disrespect to all the amazing mothers out there...but my momma is the best one. Beyond thankful for your presence and support through it all. You're my heart. I got you forever and can't wait to enjoy all the fruits of our labor forever! @aya11763 💚 pic.twitter.com/bzVrbRFKWq — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 9, 2021

Happy Mother's Day to my Mama. A nice 50 piece for you! I appreciate you putting the ball in my hands. I love you 💙🙏🏽 #Ma #RealMVP #Shetaughtme #bestparentsever https://t.co/FVuh7XZwUx — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 9, 2021

We wouldn't be here without our Mommas❤️ A special s/o to my Mom C.D.Y.❤️ & All the Moms out there❤️🤞🏽

Hug em tight🥰 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 9, 2021

We're nothing without our moms ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7iqD8YCSXQ — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) May 9, 2021

To all the supportive moms and mother figures in our lives: Thank you for always cheering us on. We love you! 💛💚 pic.twitter.com/pivtHNVvFd — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) May 9, 2021