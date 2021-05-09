        <
          For Mother's Day, here are some classic moments between athletes and their mothers

          On May 6, 2014, Kevin Durant gives an emotional speech after being awarded the MVP and thanks Caron Butler and his mother. (1:35)

          You gotta give it up for the moms of the world, especially on Mother's Day. Who else was there for you right at the beginning, right?

          For many athletes, showing appreciation to their mothers is as important as anything else in their lives -- take Kevin Durant's "real MVP" speech to his mother, or DeAndre Hopkins giving his blind mother the ball after every touchdown, just as an example.

          It's a relationship that has persisted through years of sacrifice and love, and the end result has been rewarding for all involved. Plenty of athletes gave a shoutout to their mothers on Mother's Day, and we've got some classic mom tributes, as well as tributes to athletes who are themselves mothers.

          Serena shares precious moment with daughter after win

          After defeating Sloane Stephens at the US Open, Serena Williams happily waves back to her daughter, Olympia, in the stands, who recognizes her mother on the court.

          KD's mom celebrates after he makes first shot

          Kevin Durant comes off a screen to make his first shot back from injury as his mom stands up celebrating courtside.