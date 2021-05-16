Take a look back at some of the best plays that contributed to Chris Webber's Hall of Fame career. (1:30)

Former NBA star Chris Webber has finally been elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, several sources told ESPN's The Undefeated.

Webber will be announced as a member of the Class of 2021 along with Ben Wallace and Paul Pierce on Sunday, sources said.

The 1994 Rookie of the Year made five All-Star and All-NBA teams and averaged 20.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists during his 15 years in the NBA.

The best seasons of Webber's career were spent with the Sacramento Kings, who made the playoffs in each of his six seasons with the team, including a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2002.

Webber also headlined the University of Michigan's "Fab Five" men's basketball team alongside Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson. He led the group to the 1993 NCAA championship game.

Webber has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 2013.