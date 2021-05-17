Big 12 newcomer of the year Mac McClung has elected to forgo his remaining college eligibility and keep his name in the 2021 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Monday.

"I just felt the timing was right for me to go all-in," McClung said. "I looked at multiple factors and decided the best time for me to take this step was now. I feel the NBA game and spacing is suited for my play style and I can't wait to start this chapter of my life. I'm very blessed to be able to chase my dreams."

McClung was named to the AP All-Big 12 first team after a strong season in which he averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists, helping lead Texas Tech to the NCAA tournament, where it fell to Arkansas in the round of 32. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Georgetown, electing to transfer to Lubbock last summer. He had two years of eligibility remaining but will sign with an agent in hopes of accelerating his leap to the professional ranks.

"I decided to go all in now, rather than just testing the waters, so teams know that I'm fully committed to staying in draft and that I am not just one foot in, one foot out."

McClung has one of the largest followings of any player in the college game, with over 730,000 followers on Instagram alone. He achieved online celebrity in high school by eclipsing Allen Iverson's career scoring record in the state of Virginia, as well from several highlight-reel finishes that went viral.

McClung is coming off his most efficient season in a winning campaign at Texas Tech, rounding out his offensive game while showcasing impressive toughness on the defensive end.

"I can't wait to show teams how much I've improved my playmaking ability and how hard I have been working on making the right reads in the pick and roll. Also I'm looking forward to showing teams my determination and will to win. I'm really looking forward to pre-draft workouts, going head to head with other guards in the draft, and showing teams what I'm made of."