The NBA league office informed teams that 104 college seniors have filed as early-entry candidates for the 2021 NBA draft. The list includes some of the most high-profile seniors in the men's college basketball this past season, such as Iowa's Luka Garza, Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Oregon's Chris Duarte, Oklahoma's Austin Reaves and Loyola Chicago's Cameron Krutwig, according to a memo to teams obtained by ESPN.
This "preliminary early-entry list" includes only college seniors, allowing NBA teams an extra two weeks to conduct due diligence on a group that would have been eligible to conduct workouts and interviews if not for the NCAA's decision to grant all players an extra year of eligibility in October.
The league office elected to take this approach to ease concerns NBA teams had about being unable to conduct their normal pre-draft process with the senior class due to the sheer volume of players who will be on the early-entry list, joining a group of more than 200 international players and college underclassmen.
The full early-entry list will be released around June 1, following the NBA draft early-entry deadline of May 30. An additional preliminary list for college seniors who enter the draft in the upcoming week will be released on May 25.
Teams are now allowed to contact NCAA seniors on the preliminary list and begin the process of scheduling in-person meetings, including workouts and interviews, provided they comply with the significant health and safety protocols that are in place. Underclassmen will continue to be bound by the no-contact rules until the early-entry list is dispersed in early June.
Full preliminary early-entry list:
Jonah Antonio, Wake Forest
Jonathan Baehre, Clemson
Geo Baker, Rutgers
Mitch Ballock, Creighton
Troy Baxter Jr., Morgan State
Dalonte Brown, Miami (Ohio)
Marcus Burk, IUPUI
Jordan Burns, Colgate
Manny Camper, Siena
Arinze Chidom, UC-Riverside
Matt Coleman III, Texas
T.J. Crockett, Lindenwood (MO)
Jalen Crutcher, Dayton
Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Univ. of Providence (MT)
Oscar da Silva, Stanford
Marek Dolezaj, Syracuse
Chris Duarte, Oregon
Ian DuBose, Wake Forest
Juwan Durham, Notre Dame
LJ Figueroa, Oregon
Aleem Ford, Wisconsin
Blake Francis, Richmond
DJ Funderburk, N.C. State
Marcus Garrett, Kansas
Luka Garza, Iowa
Samson George, Central Arkansas
Terrell Gomez, San Diego State
Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis
Justin Gorham, Houston
Elyjah Goss, IUPUI
Jayvon Graves, Buffalo
Matt Haarms, BYU
Amauri Hardy, Oregon
Romio Harvey, Harding University (AR)
Sam Hauser, Virginia
Jay Huff, Virginia
Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA
Loren Cristian Jackson, Akron
DeJon Jarreau, Houston
Tristan Jarrett, Jackson State
Justin Jaworski, Lafayette
Jalen Johnson, Mississippi State
Carlik Jones, Louisville
Christiaan Jones, Stetson
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
John Knight III, Southern Utah
Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago
Spencer Littleson, Toledo
Isaiah Livers, Michigan
Jaizec Lottie, Flagler (FL)
Loudon Love, Wright State
Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall
Remy Martin, Arizona State
Kameron McGusty, Miami
JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB
Jadyn Michael, Colorado Christian
Isaiah Miller, UNCG
Davion Mintz, Kentucky
Damek Mitchell, Lewis-Clark State College (ID)
Matt Mitchell, San Diego State
Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock
Alex Morales, Wagner
Clay Mounce, Furman
Obadiah Noel, UMass-Lowell
Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon
Darius Perry, UCF
Jock Perry, UC-Riverside
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Danny Pippen, Kent State
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Micah Potter, Wisconsin
Brandon Rachal, Tulsa
Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
Elvin Rodriguez, Science & Arts of Oklahoma
Olivier Sarr, Kentucky
Taz Sherman, West Virginia
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Aamir Simms, Clemson
Jericho Sims, Texas
Dru Smith, Missouri
Mike Smith, Michigan
Anthony Tarke, Coppin State
Jalen Tate, Arkansas
Maleek Taylor, Allen University (SC)
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
MaCio Teague, Baylor
Christian Terrell, Sacramento State
Koby Thomas, Coppin State
Ethan Thompson, Oregon State
Clyde Trapp, Clemson
D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
Jordy Tshimanga, Dayton
Justin Turner, Bowling Green
Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
Alonzo Verge Jr., Arizona State
Eric Vila, UTEP
M.J. Walker, Florida State
Josh Washburn, Carthage (WI)
Fabian White Jr., Houston
Romello White, Mississippi
Devin Whitfield, Lincoln Memorial Univ. (TN)
Jacob Young, Rutgers