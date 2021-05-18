The NBA league office informed teams that 104 college seniors have filed as early-entry candidates for the 2021 NBA draft. The list includes some of the most high-profile seniors in the men's college basketball this past season, such as Iowa's Luka Garza, Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Oregon's Chris Duarte, Oklahoma's Austin Reaves and Loyola Chicago's Cameron Krutwig, according to a memo to teams obtained by ESPN.

This "preliminary early-entry list" includes only college seniors, allowing NBA teams an extra two weeks to conduct due diligence on a group that would have been eligible to conduct workouts and interviews if not for the NCAA's decision to grant all players an extra year of eligibility in October.

The league office elected to take this approach to ease concerns NBA teams had about being unable to conduct their normal pre-draft process with the senior class due to the sheer volume of players who will be on the early-entry list, joining a group of more than 200 international players and college underclassmen.

The full early-entry list will be released around June 1, following the NBA draft early-entry deadline of May 30. An additional preliminary list for college seniors who enter the draft in the upcoming week will be released on May 25.

Teams are now allowed to contact NCAA seniors on the preliminary list and begin the process of scheduling in-person meetings, including workouts and interviews, provided they comply with the significant health and safety protocols that are in place. Underclassmen will continue to be bound by the no-contact rules until the early-entry list is dispersed in early June.

Full preliminary early-entry list:

Jonah Antonio, Wake Forest

Jonathan Baehre, Clemson

Geo Baker, Rutgers

Mitch Ballock, Creighton

Troy Baxter Jr., Morgan State

Dalonte Brown, Miami (Ohio)

Marcus Burk, IUPUI

Jordan Burns, Colgate

Manny Camper, Siena

Arinze Chidom, UC-Riverside

Matt Coleman III, Texas

T.J. Crockett, Lindenwood (MO)

Jalen Crutcher, Dayton

Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Univ. of Providence (MT)

Oscar da Silva, Stanford

Marek Dolezaj, Syracuse

Chris Duarte, Oregon

Ian DuBose, Wake Forest

Juwan Durham, Notre Dame

LJ Figueroa, Oregon

Aleem Ford, Wisconsin

Blake Francis, Richmond

DJ Funderburk, N.C. State

Marcus Garrett, Kansas

Luka Garza, Iowa

Samson George, Central Arkansas

Terrell Gomez, San Diego State

Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis

Justin Gorham, Houston

Elyjah Goss, IUPUI

Jayvon Graves, Buffalo

Matt Haarms, BYU

Amauri Hardy, Oregon

Romio Harvey, Harding University (AR)

Sam Hauser, Virginia

Jay Huff, Virginia

Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA

Loren Cristian Jackson, Akron

DeJon Jarreau, Houston

Tristan Jarrett, Jackson State

Justin Jaworski, Lafayette

Jalen Johnson, Mississippi State

Carlik Jones, Louisville

Christiaan Jones, Stetson

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

John Knight III, Southern Utah

Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago

Spencer Littleson, Toledo

Isaiah Livers, Michigan

Jaizec Lottie, Flagler (FL)

Loudon Love, Wright State

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall

Remy Martin, Arizona State

Kameron McGusty, Miami

JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB

Jadyn Michael, Colorado Christian

Isaiah Miller, UNCG

Davion Mintz, Kentucky

Damek Mitchell, Lewis-Clark State College (ID)

Matt Mitchell, San Diego State

Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock

Alex Morales, Wagner

Clay Mounce, Furman

Obadiah Noel, UMass-Lowell

Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon

Darius Perry, UCF

Jock Perry, UC-Riverside

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Danny Pippen, Kent State

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Micah Potter, Wisconsin

Brandon Rachal, Tulsa

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma

Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin

Elvin Rodriguez, Science & Arts of Oklahoma

Olivier Sarr, Kentucky

Taz Sherman, West Virginia

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Jericho Sims, Texas

Dru Smith, Missouri

Mike Smith, Michigan

Anthony Tarke, Coppin State

Jalen Tate, Arkansas

Maleek Taylor, Allen University (SC)

Terry Taylor, Austin Peay

MaCio Teague, Baylor

Christian Terrell, Sacramento State

Koby Thomas, Coppin State

Ethan Thompson, Oregon State

Clyde Trapp, Clemson

D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin

Jordy Tshimanga, Dayton

Justin Turner, Bowling Green

Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop

Alonzo Verge Jr., Arizona State

Eric Vila, UTEP

M.J. Walker, Florida State

Josh Washburn, Carthage (WI)

Fabian White Jr., Houston

Romello White, Mississippi

Devin Whitfield, Lincoln Memorial Univ. (TN)

Jacob Young, Rutgers