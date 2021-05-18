        <
        >

          2021 NBA draft: 104 seniors on NBA's preliminary early-entry list

          6:13 PM ET

          The NBA league office informed teams that 104 college seniors have filed as early-entry candidates for the 2021 NBA draft. The list includes some of the most high-profile seniors in the men's college basketball this past season, such as Iowa's Luka Garza, Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Oregon's Chris Duarte, Oklahoma's Austin Reaves and Loyola Chicago's Cameron Krutwig, according to a memo to teams obtained by ESPN.

          This "preliminary early-entry list" includes only college seniors, allowing NBA teams an extra two weeks to conduct due diligence on a group that would have been eligible to conduct workouts and interviews if not for the NCAA's decision to grant all players an extra year of eligibility in October.

          The league office elected to take this approach to ease concerns NBA teams had about being unable to conduct their normal pre-draft process with the senior class due to the sheer volume of players who will be on the early-entry list, joining a group of more than 200 international players and college underclassmen.

          The full early-entry list will be released around June 1, following the NBA draft early-entry deadline of May 30. An additional preliminary list for college seniors who enter the draft in the upcoming week will be released on May 25.

          Teams are now allowed to contact NCAA seniors on the preliminary list and begin the process of scheduling in-person meetings, including workouts and interviews, provided they comply with the significant health and safety protocols that are in place. Underclassmen will continue to be bound by the no-contact rules until the early-entry list is dispersed in early June.

          Full preliminary early-entry list:

          Jonah Antonio, Wake Forest

          Jonathan Baehre, Clemson
          Geo Baker, Rutgers
          Mitch Ballock, Creighton
          Troy Baxter Jr., Morgan State
          Dalonte Brown, Miami (Ohio)
          Marcus Burk, IUPUI
          Jordan Burns, Colgate
          Manny Camper, Siena
          Arinze Chidom, UC-Riverside
          Matt Coleman III, Texas
          T.J. Crockett, Lindenwood (MO)
          Jalen Crutcher, Dayton
          Zaccheus Darko-Kelly, Univ. of Providence (MT)
          Oscar da Silva, Stanford
          Marek Dolezaj, Syracuse
          Chris Duarte, Oregon
          Ian DuBose, Wake Forest
          Juwan Durham, Notre Dame
          LJ Figueroa, Oregon
          Aleem Ford, Wisconsin
          Blake Francis, Richmond
          DJ Funderburk, N.C. State
          Marcus Garrett, Kansas
          Luka Garza, Iowa
          Samson George, Central Arkansas
          Terrell Gomez, San Diego State
          Jordan Goodwin, Saint Louis
          Justin Gorham, Houston
          Elyjah Goss, IUPUI
          Jayvon Graves, Buffalo
          Matt Haarms, BYU
          Amauri Hardy, Oregon
          Romio Harvey, Harding University (AR)
          Sam Hauser, Virginia
          Jay Huff, Virginia
          Jhivvan Jackson, UTSA
          Loren Cristian Jackson, Akron
          DeJon Jarreau, Houston
          Tristan Jarrett, Jackson State
          Justin Jaworski, Lafayette
          Jalen Johnson, Mississippi State
          Carlik Jones, Louisville
          Christiaan Jones, Stetson
          Herbert Jones, Alabama
          Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
          John Knight III, Southern Utah
          Cameron Krutwig, Loyola Chicago
          Spencer Littleson, Toledo
          Isaiah Livers, Michigan
          Jaizec Lottie, Flagler (FL)
          Loudon Love, Wright State
          Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall
          Remy Martin, Arizona State
          Kameron McGusty, Miami
          JaQuori McLaughlin, UCSB
          Jadyn Michael, Colorado Christian
          Isaiah Miller, UNCG
          Davion Mintz, Kentucky
          Damek Mitchell, Lewis-Clark State College (ID)
          Matt Mitchell, San Diego State
          Ruot Monyyong, Little Rock
          Alex Morales, Wagner
          Clay Mounce, Furman
          Obadiah Noel, UMass-Lowell
          Eugene Omoruyi, Oregon
          Darius Perry, UCF
          Jock Perry, UC-Riverside
          John Petty Jr., Alabama
          Danny Pippen, Kent State
          Yves Pons, Tennessee
          Micah Potter, Wisconsin
          Brandon Rachal, Tulsa
          Austin Reaves, Oklahoma
          Nate Reuvers, Wisconsin
          Elvin Rodriguez, Science & Arts of Oklahoma
          Olivier Sarr, Kentucky
          Taz Sherman, West Virginia
          Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
          Aamir Simms, Clemson
          Jericho Sims, Texas
          Dru Smith, Missouri
          Mike Smith, Michigan
          Anthony Tarke, Coppin State
          Jalen Tate, Arkansas
          Maleek Taylor, Allen University (SC)
          Terry Taylor, Austin Peay
          MaCio Teague, Baylor
          Christian Terrell, Sacramento State
          Koby Thomas, Coppin State
          Ethan Thompson, Oregon State
          Clyde Trapp, Clemson
          D'Mitrik Trice, Wisconsin
          Jordy Tshimanga, Dayton
          Justin Turner, Bowling Green
          Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
          Alonzo Verge Jr., Arizona State
          Eric Vila, UTEP
          M.J. Walker, Florida State
          Josh Washburn, Carthage (WI)
          Fabian White Jr., Houston
          Romello White, Mississippi
          Devin Whitfield, Lincoln Memorial Univ. (TN)
          Jacob Young, Rutgers