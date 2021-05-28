Howard University big man Makur Maker, the first five-star recruit to choose to play at a historically Black college and university, is declaring for the 2021 NBA draft, sources told ESPN.

Makur, 20, won't sign with an agent to keep open the option of returning to Howard for his sophomore year, sources said.

Makur has shown himself to be a highly skilled 6-foot-11 forward with the ability to play on the perimeter. Makur played only two games for the Bison last season because of a groin injury. In those two games, Makur averaged 11.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

The team played five games before the university shut down the season because of COVID-19 issues in early January.

Makur was the No. 16 high school recruit in the ESPN 100 upon committing to Howard over UCLA and Kentucky. A native of Sudan, he also spent time in Australia before moving to the United States for high school.