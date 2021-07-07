Ohio University junior guard Jason Preston will remain in the 2021 NBA draft and sign with agent Drew Gross of Roc Nation Sports, Preston told ESPN on Wednesday.

Preston -- No. 43 on ESPN's list of Top 100 prospects -- is a fast-rising guard on front office draft boards after a strong combine performance in Chicago recently.

Preston, who is 6-foot-4, has established himself as one of the best passers and playmakers in this year's draft.

Preston's declaration for the draft culminates an improbable journey from bench-warming high school player, to aspiring sportswriter, to the architect of Ohio's NCAA tournament upset of No. 4 seed Virginia in March.

Under Ohio coach Jeff Boals, Preston averaged 15.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists last season.