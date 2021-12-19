Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is set to return against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday after missing the past seven games with a left hamstring strain.

Booker suffered the injury during the second quarter of a Nov. 30 win over the Golden State Warriors, and the Suns have taken a cautious approach with his return.

Phoenix went 5-2 without the All-Star shooting guard and held the best record in the league heading into Sunday's games.

Booker, 25, is averaging 23.2 points and 4.5 assists while shooting a career-high 40% from 3-point range this season.