Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be out indefinitely after an MRI showed sprained ligaments in his left ankle, the team announced Tuesday.

X-rays on Hayward's ankle were negative, the team said.

Hayward suffered the injury in the first quarter of Monday night's 116-101 loss to the Toronto Raptors. He has struggled since returning from a six-game absence while in COVID-19 protocols, making just 4 of 23 shots from the field in three games.

Hayward, 31, is averaging 16.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season.