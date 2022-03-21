Nebraska freshman Bryce McGowens will declare for the 2022 NBA draft, he told ESPN on Monday.

"I am planning on forgoing my college eligibility and hiring agent Drew Gross of Roc Nation Sports," McGowens said.

McGowens, the No. 30 prospect in the ESPN 100, was named to the Big Ten's all-rookie team and third-team all-conference after averaging 16.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Cornhuskers.

"Having a chance to play with my brother was amazing," he said. "The season went well. It was great to connect with my teammates, learn from my coaches and get the college basketball experience. I felt like every game, every week I progressed in different ways. Whether on the defensive end, playing more efficient or being more of a leader. I was able to learn a lot on and off the court at Nebraska and how to handle myself as a professional."

McGowens was named South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year after graduating from Legacy Early high school. He was the highest-ranked recruit in program history, electing to play with his older brother, Trey, a senior, who transferred from Pitt, allowing the siblings to be on the same team for the first time since they were 5 and 8 years old. McGowens' parents, now educators, were both Division I athletes. His father, Bobby, played basketball and football at South Carolina State, and his mother, Pam, played basketball at Western Carolina.

The 6-foot-6 McGowens is considered one of the most talented young wing players in this draft class. He played his best basketball late in the season, averaging 20 points per game over the final 12 Big Ten regular-season games. He's a fluid, versatile scoring threat with deep range on his pull-up jumper and creativity finishing with either hand around the basket, breaking several freshman scoring records at Nebraska.

"NBA teams were able to see how versatile I can be. I can shoot the ball well, I can handle and pass and play all three backcourt positions and score at all three levels," McGowens said. "And even though we didn't win much, I hope teams were able to see that I have a competitive and winning spirit. I showed I can put on good weight. I came in at 160 pounds, and am now 182. I'm looking for the best team fit now, but would definitely like to squeeze into the lottery. I want to show teams that I'm one of the best players in the draft. "

The NBA draft will be conducted on June 23, preceded by the NBA draft combine in Chicago on May 16-22.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and international teams.