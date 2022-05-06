        <
        >

          Draymond Green on flipping off the Memphis crowd and more Quotes of the Week

          play
          Draymond flashes middle fingers to the Memphis crowd (0:18)

          Draymond Green heads to the locker room and makes a gesture to the crowd on his way out. (0:18)

          7:20 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Some perspective from one of the Warriors' best players, a review of a between-period meal and more from our best quotes around the sports world this week.

          "It felt really good to flip them off ... I make $25 million a year, I should be just fine."

          -- Draymond Green, on his interaction with Memphis Grizzlies fans in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

          "I expect it to be a very physical, borderline violent series in a lot of ways. Our guys will be ready for that."

          -- Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, on his team's playoff series against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They're currently tied at a game apiece.

          "I feel like I deserve to be on that top 75 list and simply because I'm part of the revolution of this game."

          -- Kyrie Irving on being omitted from the NBA's 75th anniversary team, via The ETC Podcast/Boardroom.

          "Some spicy pork and broccoli ... not the best."

          -- Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Louis Domingue, on a meal he ate between periods in Game 1 of the Penguins' series against the New York Rangers.