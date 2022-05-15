Geno Auriemma, Ezekiel Elliott, DJ Khaled among stars spotted at games

The environment of a game is almost as important as the on-field (or on-court or on-ice) action.

While some venues are known for their views, cuisine or modern upgrades, others have the ability to create an extremely raucous environment as their claim to fame.

Settings such as Madison Square Garden, Lambeau Field and Fenway Park have a penchant for bringing out famous fans.

Regardless of the reason, stars have been seen on the sideline at several games throughout the week.

Here are some noteworthy spectators who have looked to add to various teams' home-field advantage.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Connecticut Sun

UConn Huskies women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma showed up to the Sun's game against the Sparks, and he appeared to be in a good mood.

Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Game 6

Robert Tonyan and David Bakhtiari of the Green Bay Packers were front and center at Fiserv Forum to support their fellow Wisconsin team.

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks, Game 6

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott spent his NFL schedule release evening courtside at American Airlines Center.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers, Game 6

Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Charlie Manuel showed some Brotherly Love to the Sixers.

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues, Game 6

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright was on drum (and dad) duty.

Boston Red Sox vs. Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo threw the first pitch and linked up with Atlanta legend Blooper, the Braves' mascot.

Koo is true at Truist Park ⚾️#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/PGEAF9UxV4 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 10, 2022

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Miami Heat, Game 5

Miami-based music producer and Heat fan DJ Khaled was active on the sideline for the hometown team's playoff game.

play 0:23 DJ Khaled collects errant pass, fires up Heat crowd DJ Khaled uses a turnover by the 76ers as an opportunity to get Heat fans riled up.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever

Indiana was well-represented, with Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard alongside Indiana Pacers players Tyrese Haliburton and Oshae Brissett.