NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs to deliver record-breaking weekend action

It's the most wonderful time of the year -- the postseason.

In most cases, nothing beats a series going to Game 7 for sports fans, players and coaches.

The NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs are set to deliver a record-breaking amount of games this weekend with seven winner-take-all matchups on the docket.

Five was the previous record, which happened the weekend of May 3, 2014, with five NBA Game 7s.

This time around, the NHL joins in on the action with five games, while the NBA has a two-game slate.

Spectators at home might want to have multiple TVs available, especially those who root for Dallas teams. With both the Mavericks and Stars playing at the same time, it will be the first time two teams that reside in the same city play in Game 7s on the same day, per Elias Sports Bureau research.

Here's a look at the weekend's matchups:

Saturday, May 14

Game 6 result: 5-2, Bruins

A three-goal third period helped the Bruins push their series with the Hurricanes to a Game 7. They hope to make history Saturday, as a win would give them an NHL-record 16 Game 7 wins, breaking a tie with the Montreal Canadiens.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Game 6 result: 4-3, Lightning

Brayden Point was the hero in Game 6, netting a goal in overtime to propel Tampa Bay to a 4-3 win. Entering Saturday's Game 7 matchup, experience is on the Lighting's side. They are tied with the Stars and Oilers for the most players on the active roster with Game 7 experience (18).

Game 6 result: 4-2, Oilers

The Oilers staved off elimination Thursday thanks to two goals by Evander Kane. Game 7 could come down to who scores first, as the team that secured the first goal has won all six games this series.

Sunday, May 15

Game 6 result: 108-95, Celtics

Led by Jayson Tatum's 46 points, the Celtics forced the series back to Boston, despite a 44-point, 20-rebound performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo in Game 6.

Game 6 result: 5-3, Rangers

An injury caused Sidney Crosby to miss his first playoff game in five years, and his absence proved to be too much for the Penguins to overcome. However, history is on Pittsburgh's side, as it enters the matchup with an unblemished all-time record (6-0) for Game 7s on the road.

Game 6 result: 113-86, Mavericks

Mavs star Luka Doncic earned his first victory in an elimination game to extend the series, but the trend is in favor of Phoenix, as the home team has come out on top in each contest so far.

Game 6 result: 4-2, Stars

Miro Heiskanen's first goal of the series was also Game 6's go-ahead goal that sent the series back to Canada for its finale.

