Jayson Tatum and Giannis Antetokounmpo combine for 90 points in an incredible Game 6 that sees the Celtics come out on top. (2:18)

Experiencing a sporting event in person provides a different experience for attendants compared to watching it from home. From the stadium food to the crowd's rambunctious energy, spectating a contest from the stands has considerable perks. Another benefit is that you could bump into a celebrity as you take in the action.

Celebrities gracing the sidelines at games are commonplace across sports, and many stars showed up to a number of events last week. Grammy award-winning music producer DJ Khaled went viral for hyping up the crowd during the Miami Heat's Eastern Conference semifinal matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. He even gave Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra a shoulder rub before taking his seat.

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari showed off his drinking skills while at the Milwaukee Bucks game on May 13, chugging two cups of beer in rapid succession.

More stars flocked to the sidelines this week to enjoy live sports or show support for their home teams.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 2

Grammy award-winning artist Adele stopped by the Chase Center to watch the Warriors face the Mavericks in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes, Game 2

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey showed up to support the Hurricanes for Game 2, sounding the siren before the action began.

play 0:31 Christian McCaffrey sounds the siren prior to Hurricanes' game Christian McCaffrey gets the Hurricanes' fans fired up as he sounds the siren prior to Game 2 vs. the Rangers.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 1

The road to the NBA Finals runs through San Francisco. Or should we say Flavortown? Celebrity chef Guy Fieri kicked off the Western Conference finals series opener by ringing the bell at Chase Center.

Welcome to FLAVORTOWN 🔥@GuyFieri getting tonight's game started 🛎 pic.twitter.com/Ixu5HAO80N — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) May 19, 2022

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

During the NFL offseason, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has been active across multiple opening ceremonies. Last month, the Pennsylvania native went viral for his ceremonial puck drop for the Hershey Bears.

On Tuesday, he donned the Rangers' powder blue alternates and threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers, Game 2

The Battle of Florida rounded out ESPN's top-five ranking as one of the NHL's best active rivalries. Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki let his allegiance be known.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks

The name Leslie was well-represented at Crypto.com Arena with Sparks legend Lisa Leslie and comedian Leslie Jones front and center.

St. Louis Blues vs. Colorado Avalanche, Game 2

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson witnessed Colorado's thrilling overtime win in person.