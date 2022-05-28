Jaylen Brown throws down the dunk with Pat Riley looking disappointed in the crowd. (0:27)

There aren't many settings where you can be in the presence of Grammy Award-winning artists, celebrity chefs or Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks when they aren't the stars of the show, but you can see more than your fair share sitting on the sidelines at big sporting events.

To be clear: We're talking about Adele, Guy Fieri and Russell Wilson -- a trio among the assortment of famous fans who have recently been spotted on the sidelines.

Whether it's to see postseason games during the NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs or early-season action in MLB and the WNBA, multiple leagues have attracted spectators from various social circles.

That trend continued this week, as several familiar faces were seen showing up and showing out.

Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, Champions League

LeBron James, a minority owner of Liverpool, was worried that he'd miss the beginning of the match. The Los Angeles Lakers star wrote in part, "don't let the match start until I land" on Twitter.

Meanwhile, fellow NBA stars and Madrid fans, Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic, appeared to enjoy the game.

Fortunately, James made it in time to see the action, but his squad lost, 1-0.

Miami Heat vs Boston Celtics, Game 6

Longtime Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz sat courtside at TD Garden and cheered on the Celtics.

Big Papi loving the Game 6 intensity! pic.twitter.com/yXOhg3z1nx — NBA (@NBA) May 28, 2022

Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors, Game 5

Two days removed from homering three times and driving in a career-high eight runs, San Francisco Giants slugger Joc Pederson rang in the Warriors' potential series closer.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat, Game 5

Miami-based music producer and Heat fan DJ Khaled made waves in Game 5 of Miami's series against the 76ers. His efforts included giving head coach Erik Spoelstra a midgame shoulder massage and grabbing a Sixers turnover.

This time around he made his presence known early.

Heat superfan @djkhaled checking in from Game 5 in Miami ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rEchALdZhT — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2022

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx

Patrick Beverley and Nathan Knight of the Minnesota Timberwolves showed up to support their Target Center neighbors.

Pat & Nate in the house supporting the @minnesotalynx 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V2jlLz1yCp — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 25, 2022

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces

Dwyane Wade was seated on the baseline in Las Vegas for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup.

The Flash is in The House! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/daXv0m2F9d — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 24, 2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals

Washington Mystics center Elizabeth Williams enjoyed an early evening at the ballpark.