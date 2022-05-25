Candace Parker is fouled hard but still manages to get her shot to go down. (0:28)

There aren't many settings where you can be in the presence of Grammy Award-winning artists, celebrity chefs or Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks when they aren't the stars of the show, but you can see more than your fair share sitting on the sidelines at big sporting events.

To be clear: We're talking about Adele, Guy Fieri and Russell Wilson -- a trio among the assortment of famous fans who have recently been spotted on the sidelines.

Whether it's to see postseason games during the NBA and Stanley Cup playoffs or early-season action in MLB and the WNBA, multiple leagues have attracted spectators from various social circles.

That trend continued this week, as several familiar faces were seen showing up and showing out.

New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx

Patrick Beverley and Nathan Knight of the Minnesota Timberwolves showed up to support their Target Center neighbors.

Pat & Nate in the house supporting the @minnesotalynx 🙌 pic.twitter.com/V2jlLz1yCp — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 25, 2022

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces

Dwyane Wade was seated on the baseline in Las Vegas for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup matchup.

The Flash is in The House! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/daXv0m2F9d — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) May 24, 2022

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Washington Nationals

Washington Mystics center Elizabeth Williams enjoyed an early evening at the ballpark.