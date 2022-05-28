MIAMI -- The NBA announced that it has fined the Miami Heat $25,000 for "violating league rules regarding team bench decorum."

"On multiple occasions, several players stood for an extended period in Miami's team bench area, stood away from the team bench, and were on, encroaching upon or entering the playing court during live game action in the Heat's 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on May 27 at TD Garden," the league said in a statement Saturday.

The league continues to crack down on bench decorum given that it fined the Dallas Mavericks $100,000 earlier this week for "continuing to violate league rules regarding team bench decorum."

The Heat will host the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night.

Speaking before news of the fine was released, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra reiterated the confidence he has in his players as they face the biggest game of their season.

"The gratitude and the opportunity, that's what we've talked about," Spoelstra said during a Saturday videoconference with the media. "We have some great competitors in our locker room and this is competition at its highest, purest form. A Game 7, an elimination game for both teams. Now if you're a competitor, you want this kind of scenario more than any other scenario that this game can provide. Our guys are looking forward to it."