Michigan standout freshmen Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate are staying in the NBA draft.

Both players had to make a decision to stay in school or remain in the draft by Wednesday.

Houstan is projected to go No. 25 to the San Antonio Spurs next month, according to the latest mock draft by ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The 6-foot-11 Diabate started 26 of 32 games for the Wolverines, averaging nine points and six rebounds. He was born in Paris and played high school basketball in Florida.

Houstan, a shooting guard from Mississauga, Ontario, led Michigan with 60 3-pointers, averaged 10 points and started in every game last season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.