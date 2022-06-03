A fan has a plan for what happens if his tattoo doesn't predict the future, Charles Barkley has an opinion on what $200 million is worth and more in our Quotes of the Week.

"there's always laser surgery.. c's in four"

-- Boston Celtics fan Jack Bienvenue, on an Instagram post showing off his "Boston Celtics 2022 NBA 2022 World Champions" tattoo.

"Every commissioner I know always gets booed.

-- Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, after Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham described him as "the worst commissioner in fantasy sports." Pham slapped San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson due to a dispute the two had in a fantasy football league that Trout oversaw.

"Like a fly on your potato salad"

-- Paul Finebaum, speaking on Get Up!, on how Nick Saban treated Jimbo Fisher at this week's SEC meetings. Saban and Fisher had recently exchanged barbs over their respective schools' implementation of name, image and likeness rules.

[If] they were getting ready to give me $200 million, I would be the skinniest power forward in the history of civilization.

-- Basketball Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, on New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson and his health.

"I was blessed to play this game, to make the money I made, the accomplishments I made in eight years is, like, I'm complete. If I can win another one, that's great. But if not, I'm at peace."

-- Defensive tackle Aaron Donald, speaking to the "I Am Athlete" podcast, on how he'll feel if he and the Los Angeles Rams can't agree on a new contract. Donald had been noncommittal on potentially returning to the Rams immediately after their Super Bowl win.