Sports NFTs: Warriors and Celtics driving NBA Top Shot moments; Josh Allen and Coco Gauff launch NFTs

In the latest NFT roundup, we've got the most popular Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors players on NBA Top Shot, Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen partnering with Metabilia, U.S. tennis star Coco Gauff joining other big names, and the English Premier League filing trademarks to enter the metaverse.

The NBA Finals' most popular players on Top Shot

The top 10 trending players from both the Warriors and Celtics on the NBA's official NFT Marketplace - NBA Top Shot - in the last two weeks through June 7 is an interesting list.

The names you might be surprised to see are Warriors guard Damion Lee at No. 3, and Celtics guard Grant Williams at No. 8. The two are active Top Shot collectors - they buy Moments, do giveaways, and are active on Twitter and Top Shot's Discord channel.

Here's the complete list of the top 10 Warriors and Celtics players on NBA Top Shot in terms of Moments sales:

Coco Gauff

On June 7, Autograph announced the launch of a new series of Coco Gauff NFTs.

The 18-year-old American tennis star just became the youngest Grand Slam finalist in women's tennis since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004, before ultimately losing the 2022 French Open to world No. 1 Iga Swiatek in straight sets. Gauff has risen to a career-best ranking of No. 13 in the world.

Now, Gauff joins other recent releases by Autograph highlighting young stars like New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, PGA golfer Collin Morikawa, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

Josh Allen partners with Metabilia

Metabilia, a memorabilia and NFT company, announced a June 9 drop for Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen NFTs. According to a release, Membership NFTs of Allen will allow fans to chronicle his career and have access to exclusive memorabilia items.

"... The best is yet to come in my career and sharing it with my fans is important to me," Allen said.

On June 9th, I'm dropping my Series I Member NFTs with @metabilia_io



My biggest fans will be a part of every game-changing moment. Access free NFTs, my memorabilia, support the Buffalo Community, and more!



Grab your Josh Allen Member NFT, exclusively on @DK_Marketplace pic.twitter.com/jaXMRhCTMB — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) June 9, 2022

Owners of the Member NFTs will get airdropped Event NFTs commemorating achievements in Allen's career as long as they own the Member NFT. Owners will also have access to purchase exclusive memorabilia.

Metabilia will also be issuing limited edition NFTs to benefit charitable causes designated by Allen.

The English Premier League files trademarks

It appears as though the English Premier League has entered the NFT chat, as the league has two filings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office according to licensed trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis.

The Premier League has filed trademark applications for

▶️ FPL

▶️ FANTASY PREMIER LEAGUE

▶️ Its Royal Lion Badge



covering

✅ NFTs, cryptocurrencies, digital tokens

✅ NFT + crypto marketplaces

✅Virtual clothing + sports gear #NFT #Metaverse #Cryptocurrencies #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/fxYR3VFxP0 — Mike Kondoudis (@KondoudisLaw) June 8, 2022

The EPL's filings are for NFTs, cryptocurrencies, digital tokens and collectibles, digital asset trading, financial and crypto services, as well as virtual clothing, footwear, and sports gear, per Kondoudis.