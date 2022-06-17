Marcus Spears and Kimberley Martin react to Tyreek Hill saying Tua Tagovailoa is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes. (2:18)

Seth Curry's got some opinions on his brother's place in history, things are still unsettled in the golf war and "Horns Down" gets someone in trouble in this edition of Quotes of the Week.

"Don't talk about Steph again unless it's in a convo with the time great PLAYERS!! And i mean a [handful] of people to ever touch a basketball."

-- Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry, on his brother Steph Curry winning the 2022 NBA Finals and Finals MVP.

"This is an era of play that will be defined by LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant. Those are the three guys, when I look at these last 15 years."

-- Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas, on Curry.

"Holy cannoli."

Klay Thompson, after winning the NBA Finals.

"As far as accuracy wise, I'm going with Tua all day."

-- Tyreek Hill, on comparing his new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with his old quarterback Patrick Mahomes

"I'm surprised a little just because I feel like we love Tyreek here. We've always loved him. We still love him. I saw him out at Formula One in Miami. I'm sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff and get it rolling."

-- Mahomes, responding to Hill's criticism

"I'm pretty sure I know who it was. I recognized the two kids that were running the opposite way with a smile on their face. I am 100% sure I saw the two kids that stole it."

-- Jon Rahm, on the two kids who ran off with his golf ball on the 18th hole at the U.S. Open.

"I'm an Aggie; Texas was playing. I was going to give them a 'Go Pokes' and then a Horns Down after the anthem. And that's exactly what I did. And three hours after I sang the anthem, I got an email saying that I wasn't scheduled to sing for the Men's College World Series anymore."

-- Texas A&M alumnus Zach Collier, on having his performance at the Men's College World Series canceled because he made the Horns Down gesture before a Women's College World Series semifinal between Texas and Oklahoma State.

"I understand. Yes, because a lot of these guys are in their late 40s. In Phil [Mickelson]'s case, early 50s. Yeah, I think everyone in this room would say to themselves that their best days are behind them. That's why I don't understand for the guys that are a similar age to me going because I would like to believe that my best days are still ahead of me, and I think theirs are, too. So that's where it feels like you're taking the easy way out."

-- Rory McIlroy, criticizing younger golfers who've joined the LIV Golf Invitational Series. The rival series to the PGA Tour recently had its first event in London.