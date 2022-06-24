Five-star recruit Matas Buzelis -- the No. 11 player in ESPN's Top 100 for the Class of 2023 -- has committed to the G League Ignite for the 2023-24 season, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Buzelis, a skilled 6-foot-10 forward, will bypass college basketball and sign into the NBA's professional pathway program once he graduates from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas next spring, sources said.

Buzelis, an Illinois native who starred for Brewster Academy in New Hampshire last season, had narrowed his college choices to Kentucky, North Carolina, Florida State and Wake Forest.

The G League Ignite program is based out of Northern California and constructed to prepare young players ahead of NBA draft eligibility. Former NBA guard Jason Hart is beginning his second season as the program's coach, and several recent players, including the No. 8 pick Dyson Daniels (New Orleans) and No. 24 pick MarJon Beauchamp (Milwaukee) on Thursday, were first-round draft choices.

Buzelis participated in the Nike Hoop Summit in 2022, and a USA Basketball minicamp at the site of the Final Four in New Orleans. He led powerhouse Brewster Academy to a 31-8 record and a New England prep school championship.

Excel Sports represents Buzelis in name, image and likeness deals.