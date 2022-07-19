Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will change his No. 2 jersey number to No. 1 for the 2022 NBA season according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"I'm not supposed to wear No. 2 ever again in my life," Ball told the Associated Press in Charlotte, North Carolina, this past April.

The 20-year-old phenom wore No. 1 his entire basketball career before entering the NBA in 2020. Malik Monk, who now plays for the Sacramento Kings, wore the No. 1 jersey for the Hornets prompting Ball to wear the No. 2 just like his older brother Lonzo Ball of the Chicago Bulls.

"I feel like number one is just me so I just want to be me out there," Ball said. "Playing at number two it just doesn't it doesn't feel right. I mean last year was cool because my brother, I said I'll be number two for him because he ain't play his rookie year or whatever I think he got hurt or something so I wore number two for him but it doesn't feel right."

In his first two years with the Hornets, Ball has become a huge fan favorite and rising star in the league. In April, the NBA announced that LaMelo's No.2 jersey was ranked 14th in jersey sales from the second half of the 2021-22 season.

Ball finished his second season, averaging 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists and earned an NBA All-Star selection.