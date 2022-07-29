Paolo Banchero has had an aiding and abetting DWI charge against him dropped after Michael Savarino, his former Duke teammate and the grandson of retired Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, pleaded guilty to DWI on Wednesday.

Orange County (N.C.) assistant district attorney Maren Hardin told The Raleigh News & Observer via email that it was "not unusual for a person charged with aiding and abetting DWI to have his or her charge dismissed upon the disposition of the principal's DWI."

Court records obtained by the News & Observer showed that Savarino pleaded guilty Wednesday, with two charges -- driving after consuming alcohol while under 21 and running a stop sign -- being dismissed.

Savarino is on 12 months' probation and has to complete a treatment program as part of his plea agreement, according to the newspaper. He has also done 24 hours of community service and paid a $300 fine.

Banchero and Savarino were charged in November following a traffic stop. Savarino was 20 at the time of the arrest, and Banchero, 19, was charged because the vehicle involved was registered to him.

A week after the arrest, Banchero said the Blue Devils "all learned" from the incident and had "moved on." Banchero entered the NBA draft after one season at Duke and was selected No. 1 overall by the Orlando Magic last month.

Savarino transferred to Division III New York University during the offseason.