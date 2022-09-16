Damian Lillard wants to be a Trail Blazer for life, Travis Kelce on the player who threw him into next week and more from our quotes of the week.

"Nah. It's just the first time they caught me doing it."

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, on a photo of him giving the finger to Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, when asked if he'd ever done something like that before

"I felt like a rag doll.....[Von Miller] threw me into next week."

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, on facing off against Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller

"Yes, I do [plan on being a Blazer for life]. ... I've said this on many different occasions, they call it 'He's being loyal!' and 'Loyalty this, loyalty that' and I'm like, I'm naturally a loyal person but I do have a level of loyalty to the organization, but this loyalty that they're talking about is ultimately to who I am as a person."

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, on whether he plans to stay with the team long term, via The Dave Pasch Podcast

"Looking back at it, we definitely should have gone for it."

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, on choosing to kick a 64-yard field goal instead of going for it on fourth-and-5 against the Seattle Seahawks. The attempt failed, and the Broncos lost the game.

"Our league definitely got this wrong."

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, on the league's punishment of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver Sarver after a 10-month independent investigation into allegations of workplace abuse during Sarver's tenure as managing partner of the Suns that has spanned nearly two decades. Sarver was banned from the NBA for one year and fined $10 million.