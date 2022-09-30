Bill Belichick isn't a doctor, Russell Wilson hits back against a meme, Gregg Popovich gets real honest about his motivation and more from our quotes of the week.

"What do I look like? A doctor? An orthopedic surgeon? ... Day by day."

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, on being asked about Mac Jones' ankle injury

"Chad Powers? I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers."

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, hitting back at Eli Manning after Manning joked that Denver "should've paid the punter $235 million instead of Russell." Manning had a semi-viral moment in the past few weeks after he showed up to a Penn State tryout in disguise as the "Chad Powers" character.

"My paycheck."

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, on what motivates him year after year

"I thought it was a done deal. I took a trip to Mexico just to get away because I could just feel the anticipation of everything. So I was like, 'I'm going away for a couple of days, take my mind off it.' And by the time I come home [it will] be free agency -- signed with the Lakers."

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan, on believing he would be signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason, via JJ Redick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast. The Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook instead.

"100 pounds. Tweet that."

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, joking about how much weight he lost this offseason, via KYW News Radio