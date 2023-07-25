Brown joins biggest active contracts in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL

Stephen A. Smith says Jaylen Brown's supermax extension means the Celtics see a future for Brown and Jayson Tatum together in Boston. (2:28)

Jaylen Brown is now under the richest contract in the NBA, putting him among elite company in basketball ... and beyond.

Boston Celtics fans had been awaiting the terms of an extension for Brown all offseason, and his new deal locks him in with Boston for as many as five more years -- though the contract does have a trade kicker.

Brown's deal, while big, is still more than $100 million short of the active "Big Four" American sports record -- an honor held by the Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout. Here's how the contract stacks up with others throughout sports.

MLB

The Angels broke the bank on Mike Trout, but their World Series dream still seem very far away. Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels: 12 years, $426.5 million

Year signed: 2019

Trout has been either the best player in baseball or close to it for the better part of a decade, and the Angels rewarded him accordingly. At the time he signed this deal, it was the richest contract in professional American sports. Though he's been hampered by injuries, he's played 423 games and won the 2019 MVP since the signing.

Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers: 12 years, $365 million

Year signed: 2021

The Dodgers secured Betts until the 2030s shortly after acquiring him in a trade from the Boston Red Sox. He's had two top-five MVP finishes and a World Series win since then.

Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: 9 years, $360 million

Year signed: 2022

The Yankees ensured their 6-foot-7 MVP slugger remained in pinstripes after he mashed an American League-record 62 homers while hitting .311/.425/.686 with an AL-leading 131 RBIs in 2022.

Francisco Lindor, New York Mets: 10 years, $341 million

Year signed: 2021

The Mets signed Lindor to this monster deal shortly before Opening Day 2021, and though he had a disappointing performance that season, he rebounded nicely in 2022 as the team won 101 games. Lindor hit a home run in the postseason, but the Mets fell to the Padres 2-1 in their National League wild-card series.

Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres: 14 years, $340 million

Year signed: 2021

Tatis had a huge season after signing his contract, hitting a league-leading 42 home runs and putting up 6.6 WAR in 2021. Injuries and a suspension for performance-enhancing drugs caused him to miss the entirety of the 2022 campaign, however.

NFL (by practical guaranteed money)

Deshaun Watson's tenure with the Browns has been primarily about off-field allegations. Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Deshaun Watson, Cleveland Browns: 5 years, $230 million (100% of total contract)

Year signed: 2022

Watson's contract is one of the largest in NFL history, but his tenure with the Browns has been marred by an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy by committing sexual assault, as defined by the league. He threw for 7 touchdowns against 5 interceptions in six 2022 starts.

Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 5 years, $189.5 million (82.2% of total contract)

Year signed: 2022

While Murray played well in the first year of his big extension, throwing for 2,368 yards at a 66.4% completion rate and tossing 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions, the Cardinals went 4-13 in 2022 -- with Murray's season ending early due to injury.

Russell Wilson, Denver Broncos: 5 years, $161 million (66.4% of total contract)

Year signed: 2022

This might go down as one of the worst trades and contracts in NFL history if the first year of Wilson's deal is any indicator. He barely completing 60% of his passes and threw just 16 touchdowns as the Broncos missed the playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: 3 years, $150.8 million (100% of total contract)

Year signed: 2022

Rodgers' deal makes him one of the highest paid athletes in the world on an annual basis. The star quarterback now plies his trade in New York though, as the Jets traded for him following a lackluster season from the Packers.

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills: 6 years, $150 million (58.1% of total contract)

Year signed: 2021

The Bills haven't had a young quarterback like Allen in a very, very long time. He's thrown for 9306 yards and 74 touchdowns over the past two years, with 1525 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground to go along with that.

NBA

Brown inked the richest contract in the NBA with his newest extension. Brian Babineau/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics: 5 years, $304 million

Year signed: 2023

Brown averaged 26.6 points per game last season and alongside Jayson Tatum has helped lead the Celtics to three of the last four Eastern Conference Finals.

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets: 5 years, $272 million

Year signed: 2022

The reigning NBA Finals MVP, Jokic signed a max extension with the Nuggets in 2022 that, until Brown's deal, was the largest contract in NBA history.

Bradley Beal, Washington Wizards: 5 years, $251 million

Year signed: 2022

After declining an option to become a free agent in 2022, Beal signed a max contract to remain with the Wizards for the next five seasons. His time in Washington under the extension proved short-lived, however, as he was dealt to the Phoenix Suns this offseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks: 5 years, $228.2 million

Year signed: 2021

At the time, this was the largest contract in NBA history, but it was well worth it for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo led them to a title and was named Finals MVP in 2020-21. He's only gotten better since then and averaged over 30 points per game for the first time ever last season.

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns: 4 years, $224 million

Year signed: 2022

This season, Booker led the Suns to a franchise-record 18-game winning streak, finished at 64-18 and overcame an injury to lead the team to the Western Conference semifinals before losing to the Mavericks in seven games.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves: 4 years, $224 million

Year signed: 2022

Towns scored a Timberwolves-record 60 points last season while leading the team to their first playoff appearance in four seasons.

NHL

Weber last appeared on the ice in the 2020-21 Stanley Cup Finals. Florence Labelle/NHLI via Getty Images

Shea Weber, Nashville Predators: 14 years, $110 million

Year signed: 2012

This is a bit of an odd situation -- despite a distinguished career and five years remaining on his lengthy contract, Weber has been plagued by injuries and hasn't played since the 2020-21 season. It's quite possible that he'll never play in the NHL again.

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: 12 years, $104.4 million

Year signed: 2013

Sid the Kid won't be a free agent until his age-38 season, but he's still producing for the Penguins. He was 10th in the league in points in 2021-22 and ended 2022-23 in 16th.

Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: 8 years, $100 million

Year signed: 2018

McDavid hasn't led the Oilers to a Stanley Cup win yet, but he's one of just two players to unanimously win the Hart Memorial Trophy, doing so in 2021. The other unanimous winner? Wayne Gretzky.

Erik Karlsson, San Jose Sharks: 8 years, $92 million

Year signed: 2019

One of the best defensemen in the league and a two-time Norris Trophy winner, Karlsson scored the first hat trick of his distinguished career in 2022.

Drew Doughty, Los Angeles Kings: 8 years, $88 million

Year signed: 2019

A Norris Trophy winner, Doughty unfortunately missed most of the 2021-22 season with a wrist injury. Fortunately for the Kings, he returned for 2022-23 and picked up right where he left off.