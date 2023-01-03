CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Hornets guard Kelly Oubre Jr. will undergo surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand.

The team said in a statement Tuesday that "updates on the procedure and his rehabilitation status will be provided when appropriate." It isn't clear how long he'll be out. Oubre missed three of the team's past four games with the injury.

The 27-year-old is averaging a career-high 20.2 points this season while shooting 42.1% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range. He is averaging 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.

The Hornets are also likely to be without Gordon Hayward for their Wednesday night game against Memphis after he injured his hamstring Monday night in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.