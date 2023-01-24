Malika Andrews, Chiney Ogwumike and Jalen Rose unveil the rosters for the McDonald's All American teams. (1:51)

The roster for the 46th annual McDonald's All American Game includes plenty of familiar names -- most notably Bronny James. Ranked as the No. 28 player in the class of 2023, he is the son of LeBron James and will play at the showcase in Houston on March 28 at the Toyota Center.

The Los Angeles Lakers star was the McDonald's All-American Game MVP in 2003, and congratulated his son after Tuesday's announcement on ESPN's "NBA Today."

Andrej Stojaković (No. 23)'s father Peja Stojaković was a longtime Sacramento Kings small forward who starred in the Euroleague before being a first-round NBA selection.

2017 McDonald's All-American Trae Young also celebrated the roster announcement.

Ja'Kobe Walter (No.14), a Baylor commit, played for the Atlanta Hawks star's AAU team and is the first alumni of Young's squad to be a McDonald's All-American.