ESPN 60 junior Labaron Philon, the No. 1 men's basketball prospect in the state of Alabama, committed to Auburn on Friday afternoon.

Philon chose the Tigers over a final six that also included Alabama, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss and Kansas. He becomes the second top-30 recruit coach Bruce Pearl has landed in the past three days, following No. 20 Tahaad Pettiford, who committed to Auburn earlier this week.

"Auburn was always a top choice since a young age," Philon told ESPN. "Coach Pearl started recruiting me a few years ago and had recruited me hard. He has kept his word throughout the process."

Auburn hosted Philon on an official visit in September, when Pearl made a huge impression on Philon.

"He has been great to me and my entire family," Philon said. "He has made us feel like we were at home on our visit. I was looking for a coach who is going to push me both on and off the court. I trust him with my future."

A 6-foot-3 guard from Baker High School (Alabama), Philon is ranked No. 29 in the ESPN 60 for the 2024 class.

He is a prolific scoring guard who loves to get out and attack the basket. His speed with the ball in the open floor allows him to get by defenders. Philon's 3-point shot has developed over the past six months, and he is learning how to effectively utilize a jump stop in the paint.

His offensive game is best under a faster pace and when he can convert defense into offense, which should fit perfectly at Auburn. The Tigers play small, quick and use their press extensively.

Auburn is now one of just three programs with multiple top-30 commitments at this point in the 2024 cycle along with North Carolina and Baylor. The Tigers have Philon and Pettiford as their future backcourt, while massive four-star center Peyton Marshall should provide an anchor up front.