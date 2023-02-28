Hornets star LaMelo Ball falls to the ground and grabs at his right leg before leaving the game early. (0:35)

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball suffered a fracture in his right ankle in Monday night's win over the Detroit Pistons, the team announced after the game.

Ball appeared to turn the ankle early in the third quarter while dribbling the ball behind his back. He immediately went down in pain and was subbed out of the game, finishing with 18 points on 6 3-pointers to go along with six rebounds and five assists in 21 minutes.

Ball, 21, has sprained his left ankle three times this season, limiting him to just 36 games.

The third-year guard is averaging 23.4 points and 8.5 assists this season, after making the All-Star Game last year.

The Hornets have struggled with injuries all season and at 20-43 own the fourth-worst record in the league.