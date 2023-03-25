Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh, who led the Buckeyes in points and rebounds as a freshman this season, on Saturday said that he'll enter the NBA draft.

"Ever since I can remember, playing in the NBA has always been my dream," the 19-year-old Sensabaugh said in a post on Instagram. "... After steady thought and consideration, I am excited to announce I have decided to enter my name into the 2023 NBA Draft with the option to return to OSU."

The 6-foot-6 Sensabaugh, who is from Orlando, Florida, averaged 16.3 points and 5.4 rebounds this season. He is rated as the No. 18 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft rankings.

"The game of basketball has taken me places I could've never imagined, and has provided endless opportunity as a student-athlete," Sensabaugh said. "... I am inexplicably prideful to say that I am a Buckeye, and I say this with no uncertainty."

The NBA draft combine will be held May 15-21 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 22 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).