Kansas freshman guard Gradey Dick will enter the 2023 NBA draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility, he told Malika Andrews on ESPN's NBA Today on Friday.

"None of this would be possible without God and my family," Dick told ESPN. "They've been with me every step of the way. I also want to thank my coaches, teachers, and friends along the way."

Dick, the No. 11 prospect in ESPN's NBA draft projections, was named second-team All-Big 12 and to the all-freshman team after averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season, shooting 40% for 3.

Kansas won the Big 12 championship and received a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, losing in the round of 32 to Arkansas as Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was forced to step away from the team due to health issues.

"This year was amazing," Dick said. "KU has always been an incredibly special place for me and my family. Growing up in Wichita, I saw my siblings go there so I dreamed of being there in a jersey. Being on that court in Allen Fieldhouse was truly special. I learned so much about myself on and off the court. Kansas will always be in my heart."

Dick entered the season a projected top-20 pick and hit the ground running immediately at Kansas, posting 23 points on 4/6 shooting from beyond the arc in his first college game. He was consistently productive against the top teams on Kansas' schedule, providing steady scoring from the perimeter while holding his own defensively.

"I feel that NBA teams have learned more about my competitiveness from this season," Dick said. "My goal has always been to try and out compete everyone in anything that I do. I also wanted to show my resilience. No matter what happens, how I play, I'm always going to come back level headed and ready to go. I often get labeled as a shooter but I love to show the versatility that I have to my game."

At 6-foot-8, Dick fits an easy mold for what NBA teams are seeking on the wing with a high floor and plenty of upside left to tap into at 19-years old.

"I look forward to showing more examples of my versatility," Dick said. "I feel like there are many facets to my game that I can put on display and I'm excited to get in the gym and work on those. I also want to show the teams how hard I work. "

"I just want to live in the moment on draft night and take in everything. This has been my biggest goal in my basketball career so I want to enjoy every moment and be there with my family and loved ones. My goal is to be with a NBA team that is a great fit for me and I look forward to giving 110% to whoever selects me. In the end, I just want to make my family proud in everything that I do. "

The NBA draft combine will be held May 15-21 in Chicago, and the draft will be June 22 in New York City.

Jonathan Givony is an NBA draft expert and the founder and co-owner of DraftExpress.com, a private scouting and analytics service utilized by NBA, NCAA and International teams.