Former Notre Dame men's basketball coach Mike Brey will join coach Quin Snyder's staff on the Atlanta Hawks next season, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

No specific role has been finalized, nor will it be until after this season, sources told Wojnarowski. Brey, who has a 30-year history with Snyder, visited with the Hawks in March.

The South Bend Tribune first reported the news about Brey joining the Hawks' staff.

Brey stepped down as Notre Dame's coach after the end of this past season following 23 years in South Bend. He was 483-280 overall with the Fighting Irish, leading the school to 13 NCAA tournaments.

Brey told ESPN's Pete Thamel in March that he interviewed for the then-open head coach position at South Florida but was not offered the job. He told Thamel at the time he was going to take some time off and pursue a career in television.

Snyder agreed to a five-year deal in February to coach the Hawks, who trail the Celtics 1-0 in their first-round playoff series. Game 2 is Tuesday in Boston.