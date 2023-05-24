Brooks Koepka talks with Gene Wojciechowski about overcoming injuries and winning his third PGA Championship. (2:18)

PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka took his talents -- and the Wanamaker Trophy -- to South Beach on Tuesday.

Koepka, a Florida native, received a custom jersey during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics. It's a potential closeout game for the Heat, who hold a 3-0 lead in the series.

PGA Champ Brooks Koepka in the house for Celtics-Heat 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1GIU6t54AQ — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2023

He also brought his new trophy to the Florida Panthers' Game 3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Brooks Koepka just loves to lift the Wanamaker Trophy. #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/l9AhNow4Aa — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 24, 2023

South Florida has been dominating the sports world as of late, so the region could have even more hardware to show for it soon.