NBA trade tracker: Grades, details for all deals for 2023-24

We are less than a month away from the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, and to top off one of the busiest offseasons the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns convened in a blockbuster three-team deal to shake up the West.
The Bucks made one of the biggest moves after acquiring seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers just months after he requested a trade. That deal included a swap for two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday, but it didn't take long for the point guard to find a new home as he was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. But the biggest trade request remains in limbo as James Harden could be the next All-Star to make waves. Who will add to the preseason drama next?
Keep this page bookmarked: We'll have a rundown of every trade, including grades from ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton.
MORE: Trade grades roundup
LATEST TRADES
Celtics add Holiday in trade with Blazers
Boston Celtics get:
G Jrue Holiday
Portland Trail Blazers get:
C Robert Williams III
G Malcolm Brogdon
2024 first round pick (via Warriors)
2029 unprotected first-round pick
Trail Blazers trade Lillard to the Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks get:
G Damian Lillard
Portland Trail Blazers get:
G Jrue Holiday
C Deandre Ayton
F Toumani Camara
2029 unprotected first-round pick
2028 unprotected pick swap
2030 unprotected pick swap
Phoenix Suns get:
C Jusuf Nurkic
G Grayson Allen
F Nassir Little
G Keon Johnson
Thunder trade Patty Mills to the Hawks
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
G TyTy Washington
F Usman Garuba
F Rudy Gay
Second-round pick
Atlanta Hawks get:
G Patty Mills
Grizzlies trade three second-rounders to Suns
Phoenix Suns get:
2025 second-rounder (via Pelicans)
2028 second-rounder (via Grizzlies)
2029 second-rounder (via Grizzlies)
Memphis Grizzlies get:
F Isaiah Todd
2024 first-round pick swap (lowest between Suns/Wizards)
2030 first-round pick swap (lowest between Suns/Wizards)
Kings acquiring Duarte from Pacers
Indiana Pacers get:
2028 second-round pick (via DAL)
2030 second-round pick (via SAC)
Sacramento Kings get:
G Chris Duarte
Celtics sending Williams to Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks get:
F Grant Williams
Two second-round picks, via San Antonio
Boston Celtics get:
Two second-round picks, via Dallas
San Antonio Spurs get:
G Reggie Bullock
2030 swap rights, via Dallas
Rockets sending Martin to Clippers
LA Clippers get:
Kenyon Martin Jr.
Houston Rockets get:
Two future first-round picks
Jazz sending Jones to Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers get:
C Damian Jones
Knicks send Toppin to Pacers
Indiana Pacers get:
F Obi Toppin
New York Knicks get:
Two future second-round picks
Cavaliers land Strus in sign-and-trade
Cleveland Cavaliers get:
F Max Strus
Miami Heat get:
Future second-round pick
San Antonio Spurs get:
F Cedi Osman
F Lamar Stevens
Future second-round pick
Heat send Oladipo to Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
F Victor Oladipo
Miami Heat get:
Draft compensation
Trade exception
Wizards send Morris to Pistons
Detroit Pistons get:
G Monte Morris
Washington Wizards get:
Second-round pick
Trade exception
Nets send Harris to Pistons
Brooklyn Nets get:
Trade exception
Detroit Pistons get:
F Joe Harris
2027 second-round pick (via DAL)
2029 second-round pick (via MIL)
Hawks send Collins to Jazz
Atlanta Hawks get:
F Rudy Gay
Future second-round pick
Utah Jazz get:
F/C John Collins
DRAFT NIGHT TRADES
Boston's last trade... maybe...
Atlanta Hawks get:
No. 39 overall pick (Mouhamed Gueye)
Boston Celtics get:
2027 second-round pick
Bulls enter the draft via trade
Chicago Bulls get:
No. 35 overall pick (Julian Phillips)
Washington Wizards get:
TBD
Boston trades down... yet again
Boston Celtics get:
No. 38 overall pick (Jordan Walsh)
Future second-round pick
Sacramento Kings get:
No. 34 overall pick (Colby Jones)
Boston trades down again
Boston Celtics get:
No. 34 overall pick (Colby Jones)
No. 39 overall pick (Mouhamed Gueye)
Charlotte Hornets get:
No. 31 overall pick (James Nnaji)
Timberwolves add a second rounder
Minnesota Timberwolves get:
No. 33 overall pick (Leonard Miller)
San Antonio Spurs get:
2026 second-round pick (via Utah)
2028 second-round pick (via Minnesota)
Celtics trade down, send first-round pick to Detroit
Boston Celtics get:
No. 31 overall pick (James Nnaji)
Future second-round picks
Detroit Pistons get:
No. 25 overall pick (Marcus Sasser)
Bucks pick up a pick
Milwaukee Bucks get:
No. 36 overall pick (Andre Jackson Jr.)
Orlando Magic get:
TBD
Mavs make add a first-round pick
Dallas Mavericks get:
C Richaun Holmes
No. 24 overall pick (Olivier-Maxence Prosper)
Sacramento Kings get:
TBD
Mavericks move down two spots, dump Bertans' contract
Dallas Mavericks get:
No. 12 overall pick (Dereck Lively II)
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
No. 10 overall pick (Cason Wallace)
F Davis Bertans
Wizards move up one spot to grab Coulibaly
Indiana Pacers get:
No. 8 overall pick (F Jarace Walker)
2028 second-round pick (via PHX)
2028 second-round pick (via WSH)
Washington Wizards get:
No. 7 overall pick (G/F Bilal Coulibaly)
PRE-DRAFT TRADES
June 22: CP3 moving to The Bay
Golden State Warriors get:
G Chris Paul
Washington Wizards get:
G Jordan Poole
2030 first-round pick (top-20 protected)
2027 second-round pick
June 22: Lakers move up in second round
Los Angeles Lakers get:
2023 second-round pick (No. 40)
Indiana Pacers get:
2023 second-round pick (No. 47)
Cash
June 21: Celtics add Porzingis, deal Smart in 3-team trade
Boston Celtics get:
F/C Kristaps Porzingis
2023 first-round pick (No. 25)
2024 first-round pick (via Golden State; top-four protected)
Washington Wizards get:
G Tyus Jones
F Danilo Gallinari
C Mike Muscala
2023 second-round pick (No. 35)
Memphis Grizzlies get:
G Marcus Smart
June 21: Nuggets add a first-round pick
Denver Nuggets get:
2023 first-round pick (No. 29)
2023 second-round pick (No. 32)
Indiana Pacers get:
2023 second-round pick (No. 40)
2024 first-round pick
June 18: Wizards send Beal to Phoenix
Washington Wizards get:
G Chris Paul
G Landry Shamet
Multiple second-round picks
Multiple pick swaps
Phoenix Suns get:
G Bradley Beal
G Jordan Goodwin
F Isaiah Todd
June 9: Nuggets get package of picks in deal with Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder get:
2029 first-round pick
Denver Nuggets get:
2023 second-round pick (No. 37)
2024 first-round pick
2024 second-round pick