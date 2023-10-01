        <
          NBA trade tracker: Grades, details for all deals for 2023-24

          • ESPN staffOct 1, 2023, 01:05 PM ET

          We are less than a month away from the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, and to top off one of the busiest offseasons the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns convened in a blockbuster three-team deal to shake up the West.

          The Bucks made one of the biggest moves after acquiring seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers just months after he requested a trade. That deal included a swap for two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday, but it didn't take long for the point guard to find a new home as he was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. But the biggest trade request remains in limbo as James Harden could be the next All-Star to make waves. Who will add to the preseason drama next?

          Keep this page bookmarked: We'll have a rundown of every trade, including grades from ESPN NBA Insider Kevin Pelton.

          LATEST TRADES

          Celtics add Holiday in trade with Blazers

          Boston Celtics get:
          G Jrue Holiday

          Portland Trail Blazers get:
          C Robert Williams III
          G Malcolm Brogdon
          2024 first round pick (via Warriors)
          2029 unprotected first-round pick

          Trail Blazers trade Lillard to the Bucks

          Milwaukee Bucks get:
          G Damian Lillard

          Portland Trail Blazers get:
          G Jrue Holiday
          C Deandre Ayton
          F Toumani Camara
          2029 unprotected first-round pick
          2028 unprotected pick swap
          2030 unprotected pick swap

          Phoenix Suns get:
          C Jusuf Nurkic
          G Grayson Allen
          F Nassir Little
          G Keon Johnson

          Thunder trade Patty Mills to the Hawks

          Oklahoma City Thunder get:
          G TyTy Washington
          F Usman Garuba
          F Rudy Gay
          Second-round pick

          Atlanta Hawks get:
          G Patty Mills

          Grizzlies trade three second-rounders to Suns

          Phoenix Suns get:
          2025 second-rounder (via Pelicans)
          2028 second-rounder (via Grizzlies)
          2029 second-rounder (via Grizzlies)

          Memphis Grizzlies get:
          F Isaiah Todd
          2024 first-round pick swap (lowest between Suns/Wizards)
          2030 first-round pick swap (lowest between Suns/Wizards)

          Kings acquiring Duarte from Pacers

          Indiana Pacers get:
          2028 second-round pick (via DAL)
          2030 second-round pick (via SAC)

          Sacramento Kings get:
          G Chris Duarte

          Celtics sending Williams to Mavericks

          Dallas Mavericks get:
          F Grant Williams
          Two second-round picks, via San Antonio

          Boston Celtics get:
          Two second-round picks, via Dallas

          San Antonio Spurs get:
          G Reggie Bullock
          2030 swap rights, via Dallas

          Rockets sending Martin to Clippers

          LA Clippers get:
          Kenyon Martin Jr.

          Houston Rockets get:
          Two future first-round picks

          Jazz sending Jones to Cavaliers

          Cleveland Cavaliers get:
          C Damian Jones

          Knicks send Toppin to Pacers

          Indiana Pacers get:
          F Obi Toppin

          New York Knicks get:
          Two future second-round picks

          Cavaliers land Strus in sign-and-trade

          Cleveland Cavaliers get:
          F Max Strus

          Miami Heat get:
          Future second-round pick

          San Antonio Spurs get:
          F Cedi Osman
          F Lamar Stevens
          Future second-round pick

          Heat send Oladipo to Thunder

          Oklahoma City Thunder get:
          F Victor Oladipo

          Miami Heat get:
          Draft compensation
          Trade exception

          Wizards send Morris to Pistons

          Detroit Pistons get:
          G Monte Morris

          Washington Wizards get:
          Second-round pick
          Trade exception

          Nets send Harris to Pistons

          Brooklyn Nets get:
          Trade exception

          Detroit Pistons get:
          F Joe Harris
          2027 second-round pick (via DAL)
          2029 second-round pick (via MIL)

          Hawks send Collins to Jazz

          Atlanta Hawks get:
          F Rudy Gay
          Future second-round pick

          Utah Jazz get:
          F/C John Collins

          DRAFT NIGHT TRADES

          Boston's last trade... maybe...

          Atlanta Hawks get:
          No. 39 overall pick (Mouhamed Gueye)

          Boston Celtics get:
          2027 second-round pick

          Bulls enter the draft via trade

          Chicago Bulls get:
          No. 35 overall pick (Julian Phillips)

          Washington Wizards get:
          TBD

          Boston trades down... yet again

          Boston Celtics get:
          No. 38 overall pick (Jordan Walsh)
          Future second-round pick

          Sacramento Kings get:
          No. 34 overall pick (Colby Jones)

          Boston trades down again

          Boston Celtics get:
          No. 34 overall pick (Colby Jones)
          No. 39 overall pick (Mouhamed Gueye)

          Charlotte Hornets get:
          No. 31 overall pick (James Nnaji)

          Timberwolves add a second rounder

          Minnesota Timberwolves get:
          No. 33 overall pick (Leonard Miller)

          San Antonio Spurs get:
          2026 second-round pick (via Utah)
          2028 second-round pick (via Minnesota)

          Celtics trade down, send first-round pick to Detroit

          Boston Celtics get:
          No. 31 overall pick (James Nnaji)
          Future second-round picks

          Detroit Pistons get:
          No. 25 overall pick (Marcus Sasser)

          Bucks pick up a pick

          Milwaukee Bucks get:
          No. 36 overall pick (Andre Jackson Jr.)

          Orlando Magic get:
          TBD

          Mavs make add a first-round pick

          Dallas Mavericks get:
          C Richaun Holmes
          No. 24 overall pick (Olivier-Maxence Prosper)

          Sacramento Kings get:
          TBD

          Mavericks move down two spots, dump Bertans' contract

          Dallas Mavericks get:
          No. 12 overall pick (Dereck Lively II)

          Oklahoma City Thunder get:
          No. 10 overall pick (Cason Wallace)
          F Davis Bertans

          Wizards move up one spot to grab Coulibaly

          Indiana Pacers get:
          No. 8 overall pick (F Jarace Walker)
          2028 second-round pick (via PHX)
          2028 second-round pick (via WSH)

          Washington Wizards get:
          No. 7 overall pick (G/F Bilal Coulibaly)

          PRE-DRAFT TRADES

          June 22: CP3 moving to The Bay

          Golden State Warriors get:
          G Chris Paul

          Washington Wizards get:
          G Jordan Poole
          2030 first-round pick (top-20 protected)
          2027 second-round pick

          June 22: Lakers move up in second round

          Los Angeles Lakers get:
          2023 second-round pick (No. 40)

          Indiana Pacers get:
          2023 second-round pick (No. 47)
          Cash

          June 21: Celtics add Porzingis, deal Smart in 3-team trade

          Boston Celtics get:
          F/C Kristaps Porzingis
          2023 first-round pick (No. 25)
          2024 first-round pick (via Golden State; top-four protected)

          Washington Wizards get:
          G Tyus Jones
          F Danilo Gallinari
          C Mike Muscala
          2023 second-round pick (No. 35)

          Memphis Grizzlies get:
          G Marcus Smart

          June 21: Nuggets add a first-round pick

          Denver Nuggets get:
          2023 first-round pick (No. 29)
          2023 second-round pick (No. 32)

          Indiana Pacers get:
          2023 second-round pick (No. 40)
          2024 first-round pick

          June 18: Wizards send Beal to Phoenix

          Washington Wizards get:
          G Chris Paul
          G Landry Shamet
          Multiple second-round picks
          Multiple pick swaps

          Phoenix Suns get:
          G Bradley Beal
          G Jordan Goodwin
          F Isaiah Todd

          June 9: Nuggets get package of picks in deal with Thunder

          Oklahoma City Thunder get:
          2029 first-round pick

          Denver Nuggets get:

          2023 second-round pick (No. 37)
          2024 first-round pick
          2024 second-round pick