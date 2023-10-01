NBA trade tracker: Grades, details for all deals for 2023-24

Damian Lillard walks into the Bucks locker room and holds up his new jersey. (0:20)

We are less than a month away from the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, and to top off one of the busiest offseasons the Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns convened in a blockbuster three-team deal to shake up the West.

The Bucks made one of the biggest moves after acquiring seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard from the Trail Blazers just months after he requested a trade. That deal included a swap for two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday, but it didn't take long for the point guard to find a new home as he was traded from the Trail Blazers to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. But the biggest trade request remains in limbo as James Harden could be the next All-Star to make waves. Who will add to the preseason drama next?

LATEST TRADES

Celtics add Holiday in trade with Blazers

Boston Celtics get:

G Jrue Holiday

Portland Trail Blazers get:

C Robert Williams III

G Malcolm Brogdon

2024 first round pick (via Warriors)

2029 unprotected first-round pick

Trail Blazers trade Lillard to the Bucks

Milwaukee Bucks get:

G Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers get:

G Jrue Holiday

C Deandre Ayton

F Toumani Camara

2029 unprotected first-round pick

2028 unprotected pick swap

2030 unprotected pick swap

Phoenix Suns get:

C Jusuf Nurkic

G Grayson Allen

F Nassir Little

G Keon Johnson

Thunder trade Patty Mills to the Hawks

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

G TyTy Washington

F Usman Garuba

F Rudy Gay

Second-round pick

Atlanta Hawks get:

G Patty Mills

Grizzlies trade three second-rounders to Suns

Phoenix Suns get:

2025 second-rounder (via Pelicans)

2028 second-rounder (via Grizzlies)

2029 second-rounder (via Grizzlies)

Memphis Grizzlies get:

F Isaiah Todd

2024 first-round pick swap (lowest between Suns/Wizards)

2030 first-round pick swap (lowest between Suns/Wizards)

Indiana Pacers get:

2028 second-round pick (via DAL)

2030 second-round pick (via SAC)

Sacramento Kings get:

G Chris Duarte

Celtics sending Williams to Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks get:

F Grant Williams

Two second-round picks, via San Antonio

Boston Celtics get:

Two second-round picks, via Dallas

San Antonio Spurs get:

G Reggie Bullock

2030 swap rights, via Dallas

Rockets sending Martin to Clippers

LA Clippers get:

Kenyon Martin Jr.

Houston Rockets get:

Two future first-round picks

Jazz sending Jones to Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers get:

C Damian Jones

Knicks send Toppin to Pacers

Indiana Pacers get:

F Obi Toppin

New York Knicks get:

Two future second-round picks

Cavaliers land Strus in sign-and-trade

Cleveland Cavaliers get:

F Max Strus

Miami Heat get:

Future second-round pick

San Antonio Spurs get:

F Cedi Osman

F Lamar Stevens

Future second-round pick

Heat send Oladipo to Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

F Victor Oladipo

Miami Heat get:

Draft compensation

Trade exception

Wizards send Morris to Pistons

Detroit Pistons get:

G Monte Morris

Washington Wizards get:

Second-round pick

Trade exception

Nets send Harris to Pistons

Brooklyn Nets get:

Trade exception

Detroit Pistons get:

F Joe Harris

2027 second-round pick (via DAL)

2029 second-round pick (via MIL)

Hawks send Collins to Jazz

Atlanta Hawks get:

F Rudy Gay

Future second-round pick

Utah Jazz get:

F/C John Collins

DRAFT NIGHT TRADES

Boston's last trade... maybe...

Atlanta Hawks get:

No. 39 overall pick (Mouhamed Gueye)

Boston Celtics get:

2027 second-round pick

Bulls enter the draft via trade

Chicago Bulls get:

No. 35 overall pick (Julian Phillips)

Washington Wizards get:

TBD

Boston trades down... yet again

Boston Celtics get:

No. 38 overall pick (Jordan Walsh)

Future second-round pick

Sacramento Kings get:

No. 34 overall pick (Colby Jones)

Boston trades down again

Boston Celtics get:

No. 34 overall pick (Colby Jones)

No. 39 overall pick (Mouhamed Gueye)

Charlotte Hornets get:

No. 31 overall pick (James Nnaji)

Timberwolves add a second rounder

Minnesota Timberwolves get:

No. 33 overall pick (Leonard Miller)

San Antonio Spurs get:

2026 second-round pick (via Utah)

2028 second-round pick (via Minnesota)

Celtics trade down, send first-round pick to Detroit

Boston Celtics get:

No. 31 overall pick (James Nnaji)

Future second-round picks

Detroit Pistons get:

No. 25 overall pick (Marcus Sasser)

Bucks pick up a pick

Milwaukee Bucks get:

No. 36 overall pick (Andre Jackson Jr.)

Orlando Magic get:

TBD

Mavs make add a first-round pick

Dallas Mavericks get:

C Richaun Holmes

No. 24 overall pick (Olivier-Maxence Prosper)

Sacramento Kings get:

TBD

Mavericks move down two spots, dump Bertans' contract

Dallas Mavericks get:

No. 12 overall pick (Dereck Lively II)

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

No. 10 overall pick (Cason Wallace)

F Davis Bertans

Wizards move up one spot to grab Coulibaly

Indiana Pacers get:

No. 8 overall pick (F Jarace Walker)

2028 second-round pick (via PHX)

2028 second-round pick (via WSH)

Washington Wizards get:

No. 7 overall pick (G/F Bilal Coulibaly)

PRE-DRAFT TRADES

Golden State Warriors get:

G Chris Paul

Washington Wizards get:

G Jordan Poole

2030 first-round pick (top-20 protected)

2027 second-round pick

June 22: Lakers move up in second round

Los Angeles Lakers get:

2023 second-round pick (No. 40)

Indiana Pacers get:

2023 second-round pick (No. 47)

Cash

Boston Celtics get:

F/C Kristaps Porzingis

2023 first-round pick (No. 25)

2024 first-round pick (via Golden State; top-four protected)

Washington Wizards get:

G Tyus Jones

F Danilo Gallinari

C Mike Muscala

2023 second-round pick (No. 35)

Memphis Grizzlies get:

G Marcus Smart

Denver Nuggets get:

2023 first-round pick (No. 29)

2023 second-round pick (No. 32)

Indiana Pacers get:

2023 second-round pick (No. 40)

2024 first-round pick

Washington Wizards get:

G Chris Paul

G Landry Shamet

Multiple second-round picks

Multiple pick swaps

Phoenix Suns get:

G Bradley Beal

G Jordan Goodwin

F Isaiah Todd

Oklahoma City Thunder get:

2029 first-round pick

Denver Nuggets get:

2023 second-round pick (No. 37)

2024 first-round pick

2024 second-round pick