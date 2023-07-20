How to watch the 2023 SlamBall season on ESPN

After a 20-year hiatus, SlamBall is returning to ESPN. Ahead of the 2023 season, it's time to learn more about the one-of-a-kind hybrid sport spectacle.

What is SlamBall?

SlamBall is a fast-paced, gravity-defying activity that combines elements of basketball, football and hockey with trampolines.

When and where will the the 2023 season take place?

SlamBall relaunches live from Las Vegas on July 21 from 7-9 p.m. ET. The 2023 season will run for five weekends, culminating Aug. 17-19 with the SlamBall Playoffs and SlamBall Championship Game. All games will be played at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

How can I watch SlamBall at home?

ESPN, ESPN2,and ESPN+ will combine to air more than 30 hours of live SlamBall programming over the course of the 2023 season. Tune into the official SlamBall watch page for regular coverage of the games.

What sparked the return of SlamBall?

Amid the resurgence of alternative sports like pickleball, the hashtag #BringBackSlamBall garnered more than 200 million views on social media. Public support helped bolster the sport's official revival.

How can I get more information about the sport?

To stay up to date on all things SlamBall, check out the sport's official website.