The teams taking part in the BIG3 Championship game at London's O2 Arena on Saturday 26th August have been confirmed.

BIG3 is the three-on-three basketball league, co-founded by rapper Ice Cube. The BIG3 league is made up of 12 teams that include former NBA and international players.

London fans will see Triplets, led by 8x NBA All-Star Joe Jonhson, and Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie as Coach, take on Enemies with 2018 NBA Champion Nick Young leading as player / coach.

The days activities at the O2 Arena will also contain an all-star game, with two teams full of ex NBA talent. Rosters and coaches have been announced as below.

Team Big coached by Charles Oakley Mike Taylor, Earl Clark, Ryan Carter, Frank Nitty and Glen Rice Jr.

Team 3 coached by Ice Cube Donte Green, Jodie Meeks, Leandro Barbosa, Gerald Green and Jason Richardson.