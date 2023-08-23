Chiney Ogwumike explains why the Clippers can't walk away from the tandem of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. (2:03)

The LA Clippers' preseason opener against the Utah Jazz will be played at the University of Hawai'i at Manoa on Oct. 8, with all proceeds from the game being donated to the Hawai'i Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund to benefit wildfire relief in Lahaina, Hawai'i.

The Clippers will spend training camp in Hawai'i beginning Oct. 3, and during the week leading up to the game, the LA Clippers Foundation and the Hawai'i Tourism Authority will assist with wildfire recovery efforts and renovate a local school.

This is the fourth time since 2017 the Clippers will travel to Hawai'i for training camp.

The Aug. 8 fire in Lahaina was one of the deadliest U.S. wildfires in history, with a confirmed death toll of 115, surpassing the biggest California wildfires in recent years.