Heat star Jimmy Butler has some fun at US Open qualifiers, joining Frances Tiafoe's ball crew and then entering the match to win a point vs. Carlos Alcaraz. (1:12)

Jimmy Butler made his presence known on the court this week.

The tennis court, that is.

The Miami Heat star has been at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York during the past week for the US Open, where he's taken advantage of his time off from the NBA.

Butler served as an honorary ball boy during the "Stars of the Open" charity exhibition match between Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe last week. Even with two of the sport's biggest stars sharing a court, Jimmy Buckets stole the show by winning a point against Alcaraz.

Read more: Jimmy Butler faces Carlos Alcaraz at US Open charity match

He's been on a roll since then and even shared a video highlighting his training with an Instagram post captioned "professional ball crewer," where Serena Williams and Neymar are among the commenters supporting his new endeavor.

When he was taking a break from the court, Butler took in the action from the stands alongside actress and musician Queen Latifah.

Jimmy Butler and Queen Latifah at Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second night of the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/c4vgx2elFO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 30, 2023

Jimmy Buckets was also on hand for practice, where he caught up with Coco Gauff, Chris Eubanks and Alcaraz.

That moment when @NBA All-Star @JimmyButler comes to hangout at your practice. pic.twitter.com/ondw758w0e — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2023

Butler's journey continued on Wednesday by supporting Gauff, who lives in South Florida and is a Heat fan.

Game recognize game.



Jimmy Butler was locked in for Coco Gauff's match. 🔒 pic.twitter.com/UnHcKcFSJ8 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2023