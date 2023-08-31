The Boston Celtics have signed free agent guard Svi Mykhailiuk to a one-year deal, the team announced Thursday.

Mykhailiuk, 26, has played for six teams across his five NBA seasons, including brief stints with the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets last season.

The 6-foot-7 Ukrainian guard, who played college ball at Kansas, is a quality 3-point shooter, hitting 42% of his triples across 32 games with the Knicks and Hornets last season and 36% in his career.

Mykhailiuk brings Boston's roster to 14 players, plus guards JD Davison and Jay Scrubb on two-way deals.