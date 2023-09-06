Free agent guard Danny Green has agreed to a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, his agent, Sam Permut of Roc Nation Sports, told ESPN on Tuesday night.

Green, 36, returns to the Sixers to join an organization where his relationships -- especially with Joel Embiid and new coach Nick Nurse -- play a part in the team's desire to bring him into training camp with a strong chance to make the opening night roster.

Green -- a three-time NBA champion -- tore his left ACL and LCL in Game 6 of the Sixers' 2022 Eastern Conference playoff loss to Miami and was traded to Memphis that offseason. Green had spent two seasons with the Sixers, shooting 39.5% on 3-pointers.

Green is one of three players to play at least one game in every postseason since 2011, along with James Harden and Chris Paul, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Green has 655 corner 3-pointers since entering the league in 2009-10, third most in that span behind P.J. Tucker and Trevor Ariza, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Green signed a free agent deal to finish the 2022-23 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers after a trade-deadline deal landed him in Houston, where the Rockets waived him.