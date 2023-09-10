Check out Boban Marjanovic's most impactful plays of last season in light of his one-year deal with the Rockets. (2:16)

Free agent center Boban Marjanovic has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Houston Rockets, Mike Lindeman and Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management told ESPN on Sunday.

Marjanovic -- one of the most popular teammates and marketable players in the league -- is beginning his ninth season in the NBA and stays with a Rockets organization that appreciated his presence on and off the court.

Marjanovic, 35, played 31 games for the Rockets last season. At 7-foot-3, he's had stops with the Spurs, Pistons, Clippers, 76ers and Mavericks.

Marjanovic, a native of Serbia, has averaged 5.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in his NBA career.