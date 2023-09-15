Dave McMenamin breaks down how the Lakers' offseason moves will benefit Anthony Davis. (1:16)

LOS ANGELES -- Jarred Vanderbilt has agreed to a four-year, $48 million extension with the Lakers, locking in the defensive-minded forward a couple of weeks before the start of training camp, sources told ESPN on Friday.

Sources said the new deal includes a player option for the fourth season.

Vanderbilt was acquired from the Utah Jazz in a flurry of moves that Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka orchestrated near the trade deadline last season and was a key piece in Los Angeles' late-season push to the play-in tournament through the Western Conference finals.

Vanderbilt, 24, averaged 7.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 26 games (24 starts) after joining the Lakers. He was often asked by Lakers coach Darvin Ham to guard the opposing team's most lethal offensive threat.

The rangy 6-foot-8, 214-pound forward is the fifth member of last season's Lakers team to receive a multiyear extension this offseason, joining Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura.