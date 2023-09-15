The Washington Wizards are re-signing veteran forward Taj Gibson to a one-year, $3.2 million contract.

Agent Mark Bartelstein of Priority Sports confirmed the 38-year-old free agent's plans with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday. The team announced the deal later in the day.

"Taj has earned his reputation as a consummate professional and loyal teammate," Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said. "We look forward to him adding to the competitive atmosphere when we begin training camp next month."

Gibson averaged 3.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 9.8 minutes in 49 games (two starts) with the Wizards in 2022-23.

In 14 seasons with five teams, he has career averages of 8.7 points and 5.9 rebounds in 945 games (449 starts).

The 6-foot-9 Gibson entered the NBA as a first-round draft pick (26th overall) by the Chicago Bulls in 2009.