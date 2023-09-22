        <
        >

          Minnesota Timberwolves unveil 'Old Shep' throwback jerseys

          The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their new classic jerseys for the 2023-2024 season. Minnesota Timberwolves/X
          • Anthony Gharib, ESPNSep 22, 2023, 03:19 PM ET

          With the NBA just over a month away, teams are slowly releasing their special uniforms for this season. Throwback jerseys are always a hot topic for fans and it won't be any different this year.

          Here are all of the throwback threads unveiled for the upcoming NBA season:

          Minnesota Timberwolves

          The Timberwolves are taking a trip back to the early 1990s with their new uniforms.

          Minnesota's new classic jerseys were worn between 1989-1996, the franchises first seven seasons in the NBA. Kevin Garnett famously wore the jersey for a season when drafted No. 1 overall in 1995.

          Similar to the Orlando Magic, the Timberwolves are entering their 35th season in the NBA.

          "We're taking it back to '89 as we go old school cool in celebration of 35 years of Timberwolves basketball," said Timberwolves Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl in a statement. "We're excited for fans to experience the blend of our past with our present, as we build toward the future together."

          These jerseys will also be paired with a classic court and logo. The uniforms will debut on Nov. 8 against the New Orleans Pelicans, the anniversary of the original season opener.

          Orlando Magic

          The Magic are throwing it back to the early 2000s.

          Orlando's 2023-24 classic jerseys pay homage to the road uniforms worn from 1998 to 2003, most notably by stars Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. Patrick Ewing also wore the look in his final NBA season.

          The Magic are entering their 35th anniversary season and these jerseys represent one of the more successful stretches in franchise history. Across five seasons, Orlando had 212 wins and four playoff appearances, though it never made it past the first round.

          McGrady emerged into a star with the retro "Magic" moniker plastered across his chest. He averaged 28 points per game over three seasons wearing the jersey, including a career-high 32 in 2002-03.

          The jerseys will be paired with a classic court.

          Orlando tips off the season at home against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 25.