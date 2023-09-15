The Orlando Magic are throwing it back to the early 2000s.

Orlando revealed its 2023-24 classic jerseys Friday, paying homage to the road uniforms worn from 1998 to 2003, most notably by stars Tracy McGrady and Grant Hill. Patrick Ewing also wore the look in his final NBA season.

i guess i got my swagger back



presenting our 2023-24 classic jersey ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/wUPDRnTvdD — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2023

The Magic are entering their 35th anniversary season and these jerseys represent one of the more successful stretches in franchise history. Across five seasons, Orlando had 212 wins and four playoff appearances, though it never made it past the first round.

McGrady emerged into a star with the retro "Magic" moniker plastered across his chest. He averaged 28 points per game over three seasons wearing the jersey, including a career-high 32 in 2002-03.

The jerseys will be paired with a classic court.

here is the classic court you ordered pic.twitter.com/ehN4tjh4Eo — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 15, 2023

Orlando tips off the season at home against the Houston Rockets on Oct. 25.