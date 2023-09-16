Cleveland Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman was arrested Friday night and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers stopped Altman just before 9 p.m. in Cleveland. He was charged with "committing a marked lanes violation and OVI."

"Troopers initiated a traffic stop and during their interaction with the driver indicators of impairment were observed," the OSHP said, according to multiple reports. "The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for OVI and soon after offered a breath test which he refused."

Police noted that Altman was "respectful and cooperative with troopers."

"We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman," the Cavaliers said in a statement Saturday. "We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

Altman, who turned 41 on Saturday, arrived in Cleveland's front office in 2012, rising from the pro personnel department to assistant general manager. He was promoted to general manager in 2017 and then elevated to president of basketball operations in January 2022 when he signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

The Cavaliers finished fourth in the Eastern Conference this past season and made the playoffs for the first time without LeBron James on the roster since the 1997-98 season.