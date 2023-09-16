DALLAS -- Markieff Morris, the other player in the trade that brought Kyrie Irving to Dallas from Brooklyn, is re-signing with the Mavericks.

The return of Morris was announced Saturday, a little more than two months after Irving agreed to stay with the Mavericks on a three-year, $120 million contract. Irving and Morris were traded in February.

Morris, 34, played sparingly after the trade, averaging 4.5 points in 8.8 minutes per game with Dallas. The forward has career averages of 10.6 points and 5.0 rebounds per game in 12 seasons with eight teams.

Whether Morris sees more playing time will depend on the roles of trade acquisitions Grant Williams and Richaun Holmes. Another factor will be the development of rookie first-round picks Dereck Lively II and Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Morris was with the Los Angeles Lakers when they won the championship in the 2020 playoff bubble in Florida.