Check out some of Kelly Oubre Jr.'s best moments from the 2022-23 NBA season as he is signing with the 76ers. (1:57)

Free agent guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oubre could get significant opportunity on the wing with the uncertainty around James Harden, who has requested a trade out of Philadelphia.

The Sixers lost Georges Niang, Jalen McDaniels and Shake Milton in free agency, meaning Oubre has a chance to walk into a lot of minutes, and a really significant scoring role, off the bench.

Oubre, 27, will be entering his ninth season in the league and has developed into a solid scorer, averaging 20.3 points in 48 games for the Charlotte Hornets last season. He is a career 43.4% shooter from the field and averaged 32.3 minutes per game last season in Charlotte.

He missed a chunk of last season after needing to have surgery to fix a torn ligament in his hand but returned after the All-Star break.

After spending his first three-plus years in the league on the Washington Wizards, Oubre spent time with the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors before landing in Charlotte in 2021.

A pure scorer, Oubre has had the most success thus far in his career with the ball in his hands as a secondary creator.

Information from ESPN's Tim Bontemps was included in this report.