The Portland Trail Blazers are trading guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a three-team deal that also includes the Phoenix Suns, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

Portland will receive Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Milwaukee's 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030, sources told Wojnarowski.

The Suns will receive Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson, sources told Wojnarowski.

The deal comes months after Lillard formally requested to be traded in early July as the Blazers decided to take a patient approach to negotiations.

Lillard leaves Portland after 11 seasons in which he made seven All-Star and All-NBA teams and led the franchise to the playoffs eight times, including a Western Conference finals appearance in 2018-19. He ranks first in team history in both points and 3-pointers and second in assists.

Lillard, 33, had a career year last season, averaging 32.2 points and 7.3 assists but played just 58 games as he sat out the last month of the season. The highlight of Lillard's season came on Feb. 26 against the Houston Rockets, when he scored 71 points.

Lillard's 32.2 points per game is the most by a player to change teams the following season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Despite Lillard's numbers, Portland failed to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season for the first time in his career. The Blazers elected to keep their draft pick after both seasons, most recently selecting guard Scoot Henderson with the No. 2 overall pick. Lillard's trade request came shortly after.